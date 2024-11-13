Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $134.79 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,686,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $134,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.