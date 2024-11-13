Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,169. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $789.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.