Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,169. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $789.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

