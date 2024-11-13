Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,169. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $789.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

