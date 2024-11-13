StockNews.com Upgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Buy

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Unisys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 640,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,482. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

About Unisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

