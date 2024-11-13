StockNews.com Upgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Buy

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Unisys Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 640,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,482. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
