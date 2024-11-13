StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $9,276,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,795,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,432,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,452,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

