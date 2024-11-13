Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.