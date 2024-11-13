Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million.
Stereotaxis Stock Up 22.2 %
Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
