State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 275.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

