State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,122,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

