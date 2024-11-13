State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

