State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.12 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,719,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,752,000 after purchasing an additional 326,876 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

