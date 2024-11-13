State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.01 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

