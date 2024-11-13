State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,311 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

