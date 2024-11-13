State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,295 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 801,372 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $4,817,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Compass Point reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.