Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Starpharma Stock Performance

SPHRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

