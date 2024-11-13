Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on November 29th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

