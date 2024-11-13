Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

