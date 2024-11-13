Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $33.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

