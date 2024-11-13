Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.
Square Enix Price Performance
Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $33.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.
About Square Enix
