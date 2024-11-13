SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,099.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.