Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Toro accounts for 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 37,332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 469,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 682.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 420,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 11,970.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after buying an additional 280,855 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.81. 31,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

