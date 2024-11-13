Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 32,960 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 2.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.3 %

HXL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.