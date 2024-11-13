SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,393.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,057. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $181.31 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.