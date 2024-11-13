SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.