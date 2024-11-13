SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,794,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,628,000 after buying an additional 273,096 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

