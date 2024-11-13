SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505,200 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $41,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,794,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,519,000. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,628,000 after buying an additional 273,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 171,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.