Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 9024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $752.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Further Reading

