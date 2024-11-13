Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,053. The company has a market cap of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

