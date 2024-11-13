Souders Financial Advisors Sells 415 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CME Group by 102.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,935.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

