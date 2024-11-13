Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $548.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.93 and its 200 day moving average is $506.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $402.82 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

