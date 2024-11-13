Souders Financial Advisors Has $10.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

BND opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

