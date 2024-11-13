Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

