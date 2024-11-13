Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Snail Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Snail has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Snail had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 141.25%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snail will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

