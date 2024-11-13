Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.99 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,291. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

