Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.99 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.