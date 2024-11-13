Simmons Bank Sells 492 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $512.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $375.24 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

