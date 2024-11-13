Simmons Bank Sells 142 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

