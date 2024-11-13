Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 383,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 411,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

