Simmons Bank Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $185.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

