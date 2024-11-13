Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VV opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.03 and a twelve month high of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.87.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

