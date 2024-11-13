Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 43,961 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.