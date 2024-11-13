Simmons Bank Acquires 4,576 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.