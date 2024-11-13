Simmons Bank Acquires 329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.