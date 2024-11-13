Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,566. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,893 shares of company stock valued at $639,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

