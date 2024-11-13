Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $856.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
