Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.17% from the stock’s current price.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SVCO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Silvaco Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $899,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at $1,618,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

