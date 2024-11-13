Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 46.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Zalando Trading Down 0.3 %

About Zalando

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.76. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

