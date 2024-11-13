Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 46.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Citigroup upgraded Zalando to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
