Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Expands By 2,576.2%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 2,576.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yubo International Biotech Trading Up 28.3 %
OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Yubo International Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
