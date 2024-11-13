Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Increases By 151.8%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,400 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the October 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Yoshitsu Stock Down 9.1 %

TKLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 16,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

