Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Increases By 151.8%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,400 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the October 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Yoshitsu Stock Down 9.1 %
TKLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 16,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Yoshitsu
