Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Grows By 79.7%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the October 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLF opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Venture has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

