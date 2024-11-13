Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Rises By 69.5%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the October 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
ANGL opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
