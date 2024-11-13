Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Declines By 62.1%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

USGO opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

