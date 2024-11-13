Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Declines By 62.1%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
