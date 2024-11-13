Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Decreases By 83.1%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALKW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 2,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

